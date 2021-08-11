Morgan Stanley Has $19.33 Million Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 59.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 853,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,230,924 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of CenterPoint Energy worth $19,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,652,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,011,374,000 after buying an additional 1,339,659 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 13.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,400,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,281,000 after buying an additional 2,701,690 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 13.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,403,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,641,000 after buying an additional 1,272,750 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,118,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,965,000 after buying an additional 302,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 8.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,265,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,219,000 after buying an additional 629,149 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $26.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.34. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 17.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

In related news, CEO David J. Lesar purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $1,179,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CNP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

