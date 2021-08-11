Morgan Stanley Has $19.52 Million Stock Position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,238,563 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 847,830 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.08% of Black Stone Minerals worth $19,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the first quarter valued at about $296,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 155.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 17,531 shares in the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 4.7% during the first quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 470,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1,069.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 286,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 262,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BSM shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $11.07 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 50,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $491,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 465,956 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,687.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BSM stock opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $11.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.46.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $58.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.84 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 33.35%. As a group, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.94%.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.