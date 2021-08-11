Morgan Stanley Has $19.60 Million Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 258,498 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37,244 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of UFP Industries worth $19,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 123.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after buying an additional 24,623 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at about $1,422,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 38.3% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 13.4% in the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $73.98 on Wednesday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.82 and a 1 year high of $89.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.51.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.97. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 117.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.00%.

UFPI has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Sidoti upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UFP Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.14.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

