Morgan Stanley Has $19.67 Million Stock Holdings in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 869,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529,757 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.96% of The RealReal worth $19,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in The RealReal in the first quarter worth $32,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in The RealReal in the first quarter worth $85,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in The RealReal in the first quarter worth $204,000. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of The RealReal in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The RealReal in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on REAL shares. Bank of America raised shares of The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The RealReal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.18.

REAL opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The RealReal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.29.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $104.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.27 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 61.23% and a negative return on equity of 85.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 5,901 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $90,816.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 445,820 shares in the company, valued at $6,861,169.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 3,119 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $54,021.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,190 shares of company stock worth $2,606,853. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

