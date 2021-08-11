Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 109.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,281,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670,242 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.76% of Golub Capital BDC worth $18,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 4,015.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBDC opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $16.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.19. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GBDC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $32,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,011,239.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Golub bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.72 per share, with a total value of $157,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 175,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,749,989. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

