Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMQ) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 588,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,906 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 17.05% of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF worth $18,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KEMQ. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $322,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,278,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF by 442.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 64,847 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,000,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $573,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KEMQ opened at $29.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.64. KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $27.37 and a 52-week high of $39.40.

