Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY) by 86.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 403,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 186,971 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.62% of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF worth $19,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 299.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 36,152 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter valued at $227,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,451,000.

NYSEARCA SVXY opened at $56.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.26. ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 52 week low of $30.52 and a 52 week high of $56.93.

