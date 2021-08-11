Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 186.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 662,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430,945 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.61% of Trinity Industries worth $18,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Trinity Industries by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 281,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,026,000 after purchasing an additional 130,242 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $370,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $910,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna raised Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.66.

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.06 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.28.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $371.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.95 million. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

