Morgan Stanley Lowers Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) to Equal Weight

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MU. Cleveland Research downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.61.

Shares of MU traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.03. 31,231,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,930,002. The company has a market capitalization of $84.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.28. Micron Technology has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $8,386,197.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,313,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $677,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,235.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,188 shares of company stock worth $14,272,584. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 98.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 4,133.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

