Morgan Stanley Purchases 17,923 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,923 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of Landstar System worth $18,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 179,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,173 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,348,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 298.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

LSTR opened at $156.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.55. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.92 and a twelve month high of $182.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.88%.

LSTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.62.

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

