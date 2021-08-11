Morgan Stanley Purchases 296,529 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 47.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 920,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 296,529 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.82% of Sally Beauty worth $18,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,621,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $374,851,000 after purchasing an additional 853,512 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 3,673.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,736,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557,844 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,787,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,846 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,574,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,567,000 after purchasing an additional 14,192 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,385,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,025,000 after purchasing an additional 185,945 shares during the period.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.82. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $25.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 230.45%. Analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sally Beauty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.92 per share, for a total transaction of $189,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.