Morgan Stanley Raises Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 305.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 173,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,758 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of Grand Canyon Education worth $18,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOPE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 69.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 117.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOPE. TheStreet lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $89.42 on Wednesday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.64 and a 12-month high of $115.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 30.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

