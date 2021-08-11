Morgan Stanley Raises Holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 155.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,107,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 673,337 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.53% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $19,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 644.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,963 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter worth about $491,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth about $537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

SPWH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWH opened at $17.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.06. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $18.46.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.37. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 60.44% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $326.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.