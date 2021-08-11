Morgan Stanley Raises Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,181 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.96% of Perficient worth $18,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRFT. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 34,600.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 1,590.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,690 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the first quarter worth about $146,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $102.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.73. Perficient, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $103.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 75.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PRFT. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

In other Perficient news, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,435.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

