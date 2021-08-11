Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Allegiant Travel worth $19,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 51.5% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,062,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 15.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $194.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.36. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $112.71 and a one year high of $271.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.67 and a beta of 1.77.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 3.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.92.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

