Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 699,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 205,405 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.57% of Equity Commonwealth worth $19,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EQC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQC. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

NYSE EQC opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -153.99 and a beta of 0.18. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $31.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.92.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.