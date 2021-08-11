Morgan Stanley Reduces Holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,788 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,835 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.04% of Republic Bancorp worth $18,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $9,337,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,065,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,196,000 after acquiring an additional 47,853 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $583,000. CM Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 24.4% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 10,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $393,000. 26.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Republic Bancorp news, EVP Steven E. Deweese sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $40,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,476,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

RBCAA stock opened at $50.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.63. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $50.53.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 26.81%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%.

Republic Bancorp Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

