Morgan Stanley Reduces Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,139 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Vail Resorts worth $19,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,186,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,426,000 after buying an additional 629,424 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $104,365,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 530.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,852,000 after buying an additional 351,476 shares in the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $52,995,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $38,790,000. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

MTN opened at $303.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.56 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $316.81. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.99 and a 12-month high of $338.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $889.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.82 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,558.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 91,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.76, for a total value of $29,492,843.36. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 322,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,876,354.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,497 shares of company stock worth $32,322,138 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.42.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

