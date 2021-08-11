Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF)

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ERFSF has been the topic of several other reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. HSBC lowered shares of Eurofins Scientific to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Get Eurofins Scientific alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ERFSF traded up $6.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $135.73. The stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 0.77. Eurofins Scientific has a 1-year low of $71.51 and a 1-year high of $138.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.98.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.