Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SCBFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Standard Chartered currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:SCBFY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.66. 4,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,990. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.77. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of $8.48 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

