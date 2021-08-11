Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SCBFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Standard Chartered currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:SCBFY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.66. 4,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,990. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.77. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of $8.48 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

