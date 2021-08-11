Morgan Stanley Sells 42,724 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 42,724 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.80% of Hub Group worth $18,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Hub Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Hub Group by 3,516.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Hub Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HUBG. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.45.

HUBG opened at $63.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.00. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.18 and a 12 month high of $74.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

