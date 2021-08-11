Morgan Stanley Sells 532,337 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,359,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 532,337 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.35% of Owl Rock Capital worth $18,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCC. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 17.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 440,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 66,940 shares during the period. GP Brinson Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,166,000. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 68.5% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 161,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 65,812 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 18.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,893,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,063,000 after purchasing an additional 297,286 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $573,000. 45.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ORCC opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.52. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $14.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.06.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.86 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 104.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%. Owl Rock Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.23%.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $709,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,754,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,899,561.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $510,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,754,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,492,016.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,038,870 shares of company stock valued at $15,123,752. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

