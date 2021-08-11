Morgan Stanley Sells 60,699 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of The AZEK worth $19,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AZEK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The AZEK by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,957,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,160 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of The AZEK by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,945,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,083 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of The AZEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,165,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of The AZEK by 736.2% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,196,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,326 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of The AZEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZEK opened at $37.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.63. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.88 and a 1 year high of $51.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.68 and a beta of 1.49.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.82 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AZEK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.64.

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $1,056,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $2,187,350.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 123,091 shares of company stock valued at $4,978,404. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

