Morgan Stanley Sells 764,716 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,323,198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 764,716 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Sabre worth $19,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 59.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 28.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 207.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the first quarter worth about $172,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.23. Sabre Co. has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $419.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.73 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 131.73% and a negative return on equity of 334.48%. Sabre’s revenue for the quarter was up 405.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sabre news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 48,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $674,338.00. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $280,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,094,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,341,665.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,888. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabre has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

About Sabre

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

