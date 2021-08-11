Morgan Stanley Sells 8,251 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $19,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RGA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 222,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,776,000 after acquiring an additional 19,098 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,876,000 after acquiring an additional 85,525 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

RGA stock opened at $119.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.06. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $90.05 and a fifty-two week high of $134.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.21.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 2.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RGA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. decreased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

In related news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $365,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

