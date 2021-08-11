Morpheus.Network (MRPH) Achieves Market Cap of $70.43 Million

Morpheus.Network (CURRENCY:MRPH) traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 11th. Over the last week, Morpheus.Network has traded up 27% against the U.S. dollar. Morpheus.Network has a total market capitalization of $70.43 million and approximately $839,789.00 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Morpheus.Network coin can currently be bought for about $1.49 or 0.00003205 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00057143 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002895 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00015880 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $412.93 or 0.00886397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00112627 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00043153 BTC.

About Morpheus.Network

MRPH is a coin. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 coins and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 coins. The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is /r/MorpheusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @morphcrypto . Morpheus.Network’s official website is morpheus.network . The official message board for Morpheus.Network is medium.com/@themorpheus

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus Network is an Ethereum-based full-service, global, automated, supply chain platform for the global trade industry. MORPH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Morpheus Network ecosystem. “

Morpheus.Network Coin Trading

