Motus GI (MOTS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Motus GI had a negative net margin of 14,376.86% and a negative return on equity of 82.42%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. On average, analysts expect Motus GI to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:MOTS opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. Motus GI has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $2.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01. The company has a market cap of $40.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.61.

MOTS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Motus GI in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Motus GI from $2.50 to $2.05 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.01.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

