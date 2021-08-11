MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €241.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) received a €241.00 ($283.53) target price from research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €244.00 ($287.06) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Independent Research set a €199.00 ($234.12) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €161.00 ($189.41) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €205.36 ($241.60).

Shares of MTX stock opened at €204.60 ($240.71) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of €129.95 ($152.88) and a 12-month high of €224.90 ($264.59). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €209.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.08.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

