MUFG Securities EMEA plc Acquires New Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,106,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Altria Group stock opened at $48.11 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $88.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. Analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

