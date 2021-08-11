MUFG Securities EMEA plc Acquires New Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 98,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,156,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBA opened at $48.43 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.69. The company has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Truist cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

