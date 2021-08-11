MUFG Securities EMEA plc Acquires Shares of 119,000 American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 119,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,664,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 21.5% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 161,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 28,526 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 12.1% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $11,298,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in American International Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 46,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in American International Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 66,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,269.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,704,073.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American International Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays upped their target price on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. upped their target price on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

AIG opened at $53.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $54.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.79.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 9.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

