MUFG Securities EMEA plc Acquires Shares of 220,800 Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 220,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,681,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.09% of Organon & Co. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Organon & Co. stock opened at $30.35 on Wednesday. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.99.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 20th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OGN. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Organon & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.