MUFG Securities EMEA plc Buys 90,600 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1,638.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,600 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $6,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 670.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 365,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,398,000 after acquiring an additional 318,231 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,753,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,888 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.92, for a total transaction of $2,013,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $5,796,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 511,604 shares of company stock valued at $37,142,089. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW stock opened at $74.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $134.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.03. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $33.79 and a twelve month high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCHW. Citigroup reduced their target price on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Argus upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

