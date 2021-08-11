MUFG Securities EMEA plc Decreases Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc reduced its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 89.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,435 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the second quarter worth $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the first quarter worth $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the first quarter worth $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 77.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total value of $2,774,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total value of $3,034,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,266,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,544 shares of company stock valued at $33,941,704. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $301.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $277.83. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.49 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The company has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.11, a P/E/G ratio of 108.10 and a beta of 0.85.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. lifted their price target on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.73.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

