MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $10.19 Million Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lowered its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Exelon were worth $10,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 71.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 100.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 1,153.8% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $47.57 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $47.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.86. The company has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.05, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

EXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

