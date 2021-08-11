MUFG Securities EMEA plc Lowers Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lowered its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,800 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,620,000 after purchasing an additional 39,611 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FOX by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,185,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,355,000 after purchasing an additional 23,108 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of FOX by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,702,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,483,000 after purchasing an additional 76,978 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of FOX by 1,295.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,433,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CQS US LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter worth about $48,660,000. 23.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 35,704 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,339,257.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

FOX stock opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.72. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.33. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $42.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

FOX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded FOX to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

