MUFG Securities EMEA plc Makes New $10.42 Million Investment in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,421,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 370.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 33.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME opened at $208.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.89 and a 52 week high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CME. Atlantic Securities cut shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.57.

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $6,114,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at $11,699,378.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total value of $881,048.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,146,584.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,092 shares of company stock valued at $8,509,419 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

