MUFG Securities EMEA plc Purchases Shares of 126,000 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 126,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,037,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,145,000 after buying an additional 2,946,774 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 253.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,075,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,284,000 after buying an additional 1,489,003 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,464,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,519,000 after buying an additional 570,791 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,488,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,329,000 after buying an additional 383,954 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 890,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,624,000 after buying an additional 262,936 shares during the period. 59.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

ED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $76.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.65. The company has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.