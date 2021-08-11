MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 10,000 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Renasant Bank grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 14.9% in the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 129,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 22,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $231.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.21 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.14.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

