MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 1,224 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. United Bank increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 7,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,677,754 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $359,985,000 after buying an additional 17,431 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. E&G Advisors LP increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,575 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Cowen increased their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD opened at $233.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.32. The company has a market capitalization of $174.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.