MUFG Securities EMEA plc Takes $11.67 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 62,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,672,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GD. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 63.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,641,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $479,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,217 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 331.4% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $121,155,000 after acquiring an additional 512,609 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,198,584,000 after acquiring an additional 421,493 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 97.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 601,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,190,000 after acquiring an additional 297,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 17.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,410,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $256,165,000 after acquiring an additional 206,488 shares in the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GD. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.46.

Shares of GD stock opened at $199.02 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.23.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

