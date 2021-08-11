Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.80.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 target price on Mullen Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Monday, July 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of TSE:MTL opened at C$13.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$8.84 and a 12-month high of C$13.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$13.00.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$312.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$314.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 0.8612638 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.46%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

