Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$13.61. Mullen Group shares last traded at C$13.53, with a volume of 237,531 shares.

MTL has been the topic of several research reports. Cormark boosted their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$14.75 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Monday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.80.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.00. The firm has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$312.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$314.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mullen Group Ltd. will post 0.8612638 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, July 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is presently 57.46%.

Mullen Group Company Profile (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

