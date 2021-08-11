MusclePharm (MSLP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th.

MSLP traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $1.51. 1,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,728. MusclePharm has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $51.87 million, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82.

MusclePharm Company Profile

MusclePharm Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of branded sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements. It offers a broad range of performance powders, capsules, tablets, and gels that satisfy the needs of enthusiasts and professionals alike. It focuses on MusclePharm and FitMiss brands.

