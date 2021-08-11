MVL Trading Up 12.4% Over Last 7 Days (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One MVL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0155 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MVL has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. MVL has a market capitalization of $203.12 million and $18.98 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MVL alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00056642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002974 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00015775 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $403.75 or 0.00883442 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.88 or 0.00111340 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00043338 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL (MVL) is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,093,580,487 coins. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MVL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MVL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.