Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) CEO Michael Mcgaugh Acquires 2,500 Shares

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) CEO Michael Mcgaugh purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.62 per share, for a total transaction of $54,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Mcgaugh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Michael Mcgaugh purchased 2,500 shares of Myers Industries stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $53,525.00.

NYSE MYE traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $21.82. 92,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,886. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.14. The company has a market cap of $789.32 million, a PE ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.47. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $23.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 63.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 4,950.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 10.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 768.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,056 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Myers Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

