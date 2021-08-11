MyHealthChecked (LON:MHC) Shares Down 4.2%

MyHealthChecked Plc (LON:MHC) dropped 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.95 ($0.04). Approximately 3,174,204 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 6,280,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.08 ($0.04).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of £22.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28.

About MyHealthChecked (LON:MHC)

MyHealthChecked Plc, a women's healthcare company, develops and commercializes mobile health diagnostics medical devices in the United Kingdom. Its products help women with unexplained infertility to concieve. The company offers myLotus, a dual purpose monitoring system that allows both ovulation (LH) and pregnancy (hCG) testing.

