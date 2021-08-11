MyNeighborAlice Price Reaches $13.92 (ALICE)

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. One MyNeighborAlice coin can now be bought for approximately $13.92 or 0.00030093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MyNeighborAlice has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. MyNeighborAlice has a market cap of $292.23 million and approximately $323.22 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00057111 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002963 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00016237 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $418.50 or 0.00904990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.92 or 0.00112268 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00043240 BTC.

MyNeighborAlice Profile

ALICE is a coin. Its launch date was March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

MyNeighborAlice Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyNeighborAlice should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyNeighborAlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

