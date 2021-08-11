Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) – Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Myomo in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser expects that the company will earn ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Myomo in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MYO opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. Myomo has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $18.88. The company has a market capitalization of $51.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.89.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.16. Myomo had a negative return on equity of 84.57% and a negative net margin of 120.31%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MYO. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Myomo during the first quarter worth $214,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Myomo in the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Myomo by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Myomo in the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Myomo by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company, which offers expanded mobility for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. It offers MyoPro, which is a myoelectric elbow, wrist, and hand orthosis that supports an impaired hand and arm while also enabling it to move again. The company was founded by Stephen Kelly, John McBean, Mira Sahney, and Kailas N.

