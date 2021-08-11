MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $100.82

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $100.82 and last traded at $100.71, with a volume of 1336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Get MYR Group alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 17.43%. Equities research analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $405,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,707,078.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 217.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in MYR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in MYR Group by 132.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 1,234.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYRG)

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.